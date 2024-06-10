Management Happiness Matters

June 10, 2024cleanfaxstg
tired employee

Less than a quarter (23%) of U.S. employees strongly agree with the statement, “I trust the leadership of this organization,” according to a recent Gallup survey. This is particularly alarming because employees who strongly agree they trust the leadership of their organization are four times more likely to be engaged. Additionally, the majority (58%) of employees who trust their leadership will be less likely to be watching for or actively seeking a new job.

This post-pandemic workforce period has experienced widespread disruptions, including declines in employee engagement and wellbeing, record turnover and hiring rates, and an unprecedented increase in hybrid work, Gallup reports. In turn, managers, who are tasked with bringing stability to the company’s workforce, are feeling stressed. Most managers now are watching for or actively looking for a new job and less than a third (31%) feel engaged with their jobs. Manager satisfaction also has steadily declined since 2021, Gallup reports. This year only 16% of managers said they are “extremely satisfied” with their positions.

In the future, manager’s wellbeing will be critical as Gallup said they account for 70% of the variance in their own team’s engagement. In 2023, only 22% of employees said their performance was managed in a way that motivated them to do outstanding work. Additionally, slightly more than a quarter (27%) of employees said managers included them in goal setting, the research firm found.

Read cleanfaxstg's Posts

cleanfaxstg

Follow cleanfaxstg

Related Posts

RIA

How to Prepare for an Intense 2024 Hurricane Season

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Disasters / Health & Safety / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / Video / Water Damage Restoration
U.S. Department of Labor

Texas Challenges New Overtime Rule

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
Small business credit line

More Funding for Small Business Owners

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News
teen cleaning

Facility Cleaning and Maintenance Makes List of Jobs Dangerous to Teens

Cleaning / Labor / News
EPA

EPA Targets Chemical Found in Cleaning Products

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Health & Safety / News
Scott Tucker

Unlocking Potential: The Journey to Restoration Excellence

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Training / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...