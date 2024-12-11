Malibu Wildfire Fueled by High Winds and Low Humidity

California firefighters are battling the Franklin Fire in Malibu near Pepperdine University, prompting evacuations amid dangerous fire conditions due to strong Santa Ana winds. According to The Weather Channel, gusts of more than 50 mph were reported in the area of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Franklin Fire began late Monday evening and has grown to more than 4,00 acres with 7% containment as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. At least seven structures were reported destroyed and another eight damaged as of Tuesday night. No injuries or casualties have been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Nearly 7,570 structures are in danger and 12,600 people are under evacuation orders and another 7,582 people under evacuation warnings. Luckily, Wednesday marked the last day of Red Flag Warning, or a severe fire warning for the area. The National Weather Service forecast the weather conditions are likely to improve, which should aid firefighters. More than 1,500 personnel, 187 engines, 56 dozers, and 12 water tenders have been assigned to the Franklin Fire.