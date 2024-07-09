Lory Perizzolo Appointed President, CEO of DKI Rocky Cross Construction

July 9, 2024Cleanfax Staff
DKI 800x533

Lory Perizzolo assumed the role of President and CEO of the Rocky Cross Construction (North) Ltd. Group of Cos. located in Calgary, Canada. This change follows the successful acquisition of the company from its founders, Alan and Marja Welton, and marks a new chapter in the company’s journey.

During their tenure, the Weltons successfully navigated multiple catastrophic events, including once-in-a-century flooding in 2013 and regular mobilization to various parts of the province to assist fellow residents. Their passion and dedication have positioned the company as a respected player in the restoration industry.

“I am honored to lead the RCCN Group of Cos. into its next chapter,” Perizzolo said. “Under Alan and Marja’s stewardship, the company has built a strong foundation of success and a reputation for unwavering excellence. I am committed to building on this legacy by fostering innovation, nurturing our talented team, and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

DKI Canada 800x533

DKI Canada Promotes Three Vice Presidents

New Hires and Appointments / News
SERVPRO 800x533

USA Today Recognizes SERVPRO for Customer Service Excellence

Awards / News
Disaster

Extreme Weather Hits U.S. Earlier

Disasters / News
ISSA-Emerging-Leaders_800x533

Emerging Leader Deadline Approaches

Awards / ISSA / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
drinking water in heat

New Rule Aims to Protect Workers From Extreme Heat

Health & Safety / Labor / News
A sign that says "WAGE INCREA$E."

Chicago’s Minimum Wage Increases to US$16.20 an Hour

Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...