Lory Perizzolo Appointed President, CEO of DKI Rocky Cross Construction

Lory Perizzolo assumed the role of President and CEO of the Rocky Cross Construction (North) Ltd. Group of Cos. located in Calgary, Canada. This change follows the successful acquisition of the company from its founders, Alan and Marja Welton, and marks a new chapter in the company’s journey.

During their tenure, the Weltons successfully navigated multiple catastrophic events, including once-in-a-century flooding in 2013 and regular mobilization to various parts of the province to assist fellow residents. Their passion and dedication have positioned the company as a respected player in the restoration industry.

“I am honored to lead the RCCN Group of Cos. into its next chapter,” Perizzolo said. “Under Alan and Marja’s stewardship, the company has built a strong foundation of success and a reputation for unwavering excellence. I am committed to building on this legacy by fostering innovation, nurturing our talented team, and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”