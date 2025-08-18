Long-time Industry Leaders Acquire Fiber ProTector America

August 18, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Fiber ProTector America

Howard Partridge, Phenomenal Business Coaching president, and John Browning, President of Pro-Care Inc.—have acquired Fiber ProTector America (FPA) in a partnership that unites decades of business leadership.

Partridge—known business coaching—brings a track record of scaling service companies into market leaders, while Browning—recognized for building one of Tennessee’s largest textile and hard surface maintenance brands—offers deep operational expertise and a passion for service excellence.

FPA’s Director of Sales, Marketing, and Education, Jim Bardwell, will remain in his role and ensure continuity in sales strategy, marketing reach, and training. Moreover, Espen Vogt, founder of Fiber ProTector Norge, will stay as a partner and board member and contribute technical expertise and strategic guidance.

The new leadership has also announced initiatives intended to transform the FPA experience for licensees and customers alike:

  • State-of-the-art Operating Systems–Creating more robust, scalable platforms to support a growing national licensee network.
  • New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville–Building a facility that will house manufacturing, distribution, education, and training and create a one-stop hub for innovation and support.
  • Enhanced Licensee Support and Growth Tools–Providing advanced marketing, operations, and education programs to fuel partner success.
