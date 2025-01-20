Lightspeed Restoration Debuts in Austin

January 20, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Lightspeed Restoration of Austin

Lightspeed Restoration of Austin opened in Austin, Texas, as a locally owned and operated business dedicated to providing the Austin community with fast, reliable, high-quality restoration services. Lightspeed Restoration specializes in water damage restoration , fire damage restoration, disaster recovery, and reconstruction, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of homeowners and businesses.

Jonathan and Samantha Friedman, the owners of Lightspeed Restoration of Austin, founded the business to combine their passion for helping others with a deep commitment to exceptional service. “As members of the Austin community, we’re thrilled to contribute to our neighbors’ well-being by providing critical restoration services when they’re needed most,” the Friedmans said. “We pride ourselves on accountability, honesty, and delivering results that exceed expectations.”

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a team of trained professionals, Lightspeed Restoration of Austin is available 24/7 to assist with emergencies of all sizes. The company understands that disasters can be life-changing and emotionally challenging. That’s why their approach focuses on restoring properties and providing compassionate support during difficult times. With a dedication to precision, safety, and efficiency, Lightspeed Restoration aims to ease the burden of recovery and help clients regain a sense of normalcy.

