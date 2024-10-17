Labor Department Releases AI Best Practices Roadmap for Employers

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Best Practices designed to ensure that emerging technologies such as AI enhance job quality and benefit workers when they are used in the workplace.

The department’s AI Best Practices provide developers and employers with a detailed roadmap to implement the department’s AI and Worker Well-being: Principles for Developers and Employers.

“We have a shared responsibility to ensure that AI is used to expand equality, advance equity, develop opportunity and improve job quality,” said Julie Su, acting secretary of labor. “These Best Practices provide a roadmap for responsible AI in the workplace, helping businesses harness these technologies while proactively supporting and valuing their workers. As we embrace the opportunities that AI can offer, we must ensure workers are lifted up, not left behind.”

The Best Practices provide strategies for how AI can benefit workers and businesses, while maintaining a focus on workers’ rights, job quality, well-being, privacy and economic security. These approaches include:

Ethically developing AI standards, review processes and establishing governance structures.

Ensuring meaningful human oversight for significant employment decisions.

Being transparent with workers about the use of AI and identifying how AI can assist workers.

Centering workers and their input on the use of AI in the workplace.

Protecting workers’ labor and employment rights.

Providing AI training for workers.

Securing and protecting worker data.

As part of its commitment to responsible AI, the DOL is aligning its own operations with these AI Principles and Best Practices. The department will continue to engage with companies, unions, workers, and other stakeholders to protect and empower workers when AI is used in the workplace.

Learn more about the department’s AI Principles and Best Practices.