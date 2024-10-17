Labor Department Releases AI Best Practices Roadmap for Employers

October 17, 2024Cleanfax Staff
U.S. Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Best Practices designed to ensure that emerging technologies such as AI enhance job quality and benefit workers when they are used in the workplace.

The department’s AI Best Practices provide developers and employers with a detailed roadmap to implement the department’s AI and Worker Well-being: Principles for Developers and Employers.

“We have a shared responsibility to ensure that AI is used to expand equality, advance equity, develop opportunity and improve job quality,” said Julie Su, acting secretary of labor. “These Best Practices provide a roadmap for responsible AI in the workplace, helping businesses harness these technologies while proactively supporting and valuing their workers. As we embrace the opportunities that AI can offer, we must ensure workers are lifted up, not left behind.”

The Best Practices provide strategies for how AI can benefit workers and businesses, while maintaining a focus on workers’ rights, job quality, well-being, privacy and economic security. These approaches include:

  • Ethically developing AI standards, review processes and establishing governance structures.
  • Ensuring meaningful human oversight for significant employment decisions.
  • Being transparent with workers about the use of AI and identifying how AI can assist workers.
  • Centering workers and their input on the use of AI in the workplace.
  • Protecting workers’ labor and employment rights.
  • Providing AI training for workers.
  • Securing and protecting worker data.

As part of its commitment to responsible AI, the DOL is aligning its own operations with these AI Principles and Best Practices. The department will continue to engage with companies, unions, workers, and other stakeholders to protect and empower workers when AI is used in the workplace.

Learn more about the department’s AI Principles and Best Practices.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean

PuroClean Climbs in Franchise Times’ 2024 Top 400 Franchises List

Awards / News
CRDN

CRDN Adds 3 New Franchise Owners, 9 Training Graduates

Growth & Acquisitions / News
head protection

More Training Needed for Head Protection Practices

Health & Safety / Leadership Tips / News
1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts Starts Hurricane Relief Fund

Community Outreach / News
Mold on shingles

Chlorine Bleach Does Not Kill Mold

Business Management & Operations
Military person and civilian shaking hands standing on white background

Veterans Find Community in Franchise Ownership

Business Management & Operations

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...