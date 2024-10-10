Labor Department Joins Response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton

The Biden-Harris administration has delivered more than US$344 million in federal assistance to communities affected by Hurricane Helene–with more to come. As residents and businesses throughout the Southeast recover from the impact of Helene and Milton, more than 1,500 troops, 6,100 National Guard members, and 7,000 federal personnel are on the ground offering support–including the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) staff.

The DOL continues to caution response and recovery crews, and residents in the Southeast, to be aware of hazards related to flooding, power loss, structural damage, fallen trees and storm debris. Questions? Call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742).