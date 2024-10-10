Labor Department Joins Response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton

October 10, 2024Cleanfax Staff
residential flooding

The Biden-Harris administration has delivered more than US$344 million in federal assistance to communities affected by Hurricane Helene–with more to come. As residents and businesses throughout the Southeast recover from the impact of Helene and Milton, more than 1,500 troops, 6,100 National Guard members, and 7,000 federal personnel are on the ground offering support–including the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) staff.

The DOL continues to caution response and recovery crews, and residents in the Southeast, to be aware of hazards related to flooding, power loss, structural damage, fallen trees and storm debris. Questions? Call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742).

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Alexander Ruggie

Monetizing Mother Nature: Restoration Strategies to Drive Seasonal Revenue

Business Management & Operations / Disasters / Video
Restoration industry

Restoration: State of the Industry

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration
Housekeeping Olympics Team

IEHA Hosts the 34th Annual Housekeeping Olympics

Awards / ISSA / News
ISSA and NORMI

An Industry United: Trade Associations Create Alliance to Help During Emergencies

Disasters / ISSA / News / Video
Melody David

In Memoriam: Melody David of Color/Match Dyes and AAA Dye & Carpet

News
Hurricane-Ian-Nasa

Florida Prepares for Hurricane Milton as Disaster Response to Hurricane Helene Ongoing

Disasters / News / Water Damage Restoration

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...