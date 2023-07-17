July/August 2023 CMM Digital Edition Now Available

The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available online!

This edition focuses on restroom care in schools and other public facilities, with articles outlining trouble areas and offering cleaning, equipment, and technology solutions. Learn how to prepare for the start of the school year by gathering your product inventory, creating cleaning schedules, and training staff. Take a crash course on the latest smart restroom technologies and discover how you can find the no-touch fixtures and smart technologies best suited for your facility. Gain expertise on techniques for sealing grout to help preserve the floors in restrooms and other areas. This issue also looks at the maintenance tasks and obligations required for maintaining a rented office space.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

The ABCs and 123s of Restroom Care

Managing school restroom challenges from pre-K to the college campus

Prepare School Restrooms for a Clean and Healthy Academic Year

Summer is the perfect time for stocking supplies and training staff

Adapting to New Restroom Solutions

Five tips for surviving the switch to smart restroom technology

How to Seal and Protect Grout

Follow these technical tips to keep grout looking its best

Maintaining a Rented Office Space

Perform these five key tasks to protect workers and your relationship with the landlord

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a special restroom care showcase.