J&R Restoration to Exhibit and Sponsor Lunch at Palm Beach Condo & HOA Expo

April 10, 2025Cleanfax Staff
J&R Restoration

J&R Restoration, a South Florida leader in water, mold, and fire damage restoration services, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Palm Beach Condo & HOA Expo on April 22 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. This one-day event is expected to draw over 1,200 registered attendees, including community association managers, board members, HOA leaders, and industry professionals.

As a trusted name in property restoration, J&R Restoration is excited to connect with local decision-makers and showcase its full suite of services tailored for condo associations and HOAs—from emergency response to preventative maintenance solutions. Attendees can visit J&R at Booth 315 to learn how their expert team helps minimize property damage, reduce downtime, and protect property values.

In addition to exhibiting, J&R Restoration is honored to sponsor lunch for all Expo guests, making it the perfect opportunity to recharge and connect with fellow attendees while learning more about J&R’s restoration expertise.

“We’re proud to support the professionals who help keep our communities running smoothly,” said Joseph Marraccino, J & R Restoration CEO. “Partnering with the Expo reflects our ongoing commitment to serving condo and HOA communities across South Florida.”

The Expo features expert-led seminars, CEU opportunities, and the latest in building products, services, and design trends—all aimed at helping associations run more efficiently and effectively.

Event Details:
Date: April 22, 2025
Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Registration: Free for board members, community managers, and industry professionals.

