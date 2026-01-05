J&R Restoration Invests in Community Through $10,000 in Year-End Charitable Giving

J&R Restoration, a family-owned and operated property restoration company serving Boca Raton and surrounding South Florida communities, announced its year-end charitable contributions totaling US$10,000 in support of organizations that strengthen families, support children, and uplift the local community.

As part of its holiday and end-of-year giving initiative, J&R Restoration made donations to the following organizations:

Boca Helping Hands—$2,500

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital—$3,500

West Boca Youth Baseball— $1,000

Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Florida Chapter—$3,000

Giving back has always been a core value of J&R Restoration. As a local business built on trust and service, the company believes it is essential to reinvest in the community it serves—especially during the holiday season.

“Our work often puts us in people’s homes during some of their most challenging moments,” said Joseph Marraccino, J&R Restoration president. “We don’t take that trust lightly. Supporting organizations that help children, families, and our local community is deeply important to us, and we’re proud to make it part of our year-end giving.”

The organizations supported reflect causes that align closely with J&R Restoration’s mission: helping families regain stability, supporting children in need, and strengthening the community at a grassroots level—from food insecurity and medical research to youth development and wish-granting programs.

“As a family-owned company, community is personal to us,” Marraccino added. “These donations are one small way we can say thank you and continue investing in the place we call home.”

J&R Restoration plans to continue its commitment to community involvement and charitable giving in the years ahead.