Jonathan Flannery Appointed to 2024 International Fire Code Development Committee

October 5, 2023Cleanfax Staff
ICC logo

The International Code Council (ICC) Board recently announced the selection of Jonathan Flannery as a member of the 2024 International Fire Code (IFC) Code Development Committee for the upcoming 2024–2026 Code Development Cycle.

The code development committee evaluates and makes recommendations regarding proposed changes to ICC codes. The committee’s suggestions are then subject to public comment and council-wide votes. ICC’s governmental members—public safety officials who have no financial or business interest in the outcome—cast the final votes on proposed changes. The IFC is designed to meet the need for a modern, up-to-date fire code through model code regulations that protect the public health and safety of all communities, large and small.

“Jonathan’s appointment as a member of the 2024 IFC Code Development Committee reflects his commitment to public safety and his well-deserved status as a leader in the field,” said Chad Beebe, American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) deputy executive director.

Jonathan Flannery, MHSA, CHFM, FASHE, FACHE, is currently the senior associate director of advocacy at ASHE. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Health Services Administration. Flannery’s term on the IFC Code Development Committee will run from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

DUK GUARD

Westpak USA Acquires DUK GUARD Inc.

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Aramsco

Aramsco Acquires National Traffic Signs

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Cleaning products

EPA Finalizes Rule on PFAS Reporting

News / Products & Technologies
Street Cleaning

NYC Experiences Record-Breaking Rainfall and Flooding

Disasters / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Water Damage Restoration
Spending money

U.S. Consumers Getting Deeper in Credit Card Debt

News
Green Seal

Green Seal to Prohibit Short-Chain PFAS in Certain Certified Products

Health & Safety / News / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...