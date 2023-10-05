Jonathan Flannery Appointed to 2024 International Fire Code Development Committee

The International Code Council (ICC) Board recently announced the selection of Jonathan Flannery as a member of the 2024 International Fire Code (IFC) Code Development Committee for the upcoming 2024–2026 Code Development Cycle.

The code development committee evaluates and makes recommendations regarding proposed changes to ICC codes. The committee’s suggestions are then subject to public comment and council-wide votes. ICC’s governmental members—public safety officials who have no financial or business interest in the outcome—cast the final votes on proposed changes. The IFC is designed to meet the need for a modern, up-to-date fire code through model code regulations that protect the public health and safety of all communities, large and small.

“Jonathan’s appointment as a member of the 2024 IFC Code Development Committee reflects his commitment to public safety and his well-deserved status as a leader in the field,” said Chad Beebe, American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) deputy executive director.

Jonathan Flannery, MHSA, CHFM, FASHE, FACHE, is currently the senior associate director of advocacy at ASHE. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Health Services Administration. Flannery’s term on the IFC Code Development Committee will run from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026.