Jon-Don to Cease Operations

May 8, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Jon-Don-opens-restoration-support-center-image

Jon-Don, which has historically established itself as a top supplier and distributor of cleaning and restoration equipment and supplies, has informed all employees that it is ceasing operations as of May 9.

The move brings an end to an impactful chapter for the professional cleaning and restoration industries.

Established by John and Nick Paolella in 1978, Jon-Don became a go-to choice of professionals from a range of industries, from carpet and floor cleaning, disaster restoration, concrete surface preparation, janitorial services, and more.

Throughout the decades, Jon-Don was best known for its dedication to the success of its customers, reflected by its “Partners for Success” philosophy. This philosophy was not only focused on delivering quality products but on delivering unwavering support and education as well, so that clients could successfully build their businesses. The company’s Strategies for Success (SFS) program, for example, became a standard for many within the industry who wanted to improve their operations.

In recent years, Jon-Don has seen some major changes, which include being acquired by Incline Equity Partners.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

