Join a Making Safer Choices Focus Group to Promote a Safer Future

Calling all facility managers and professional cleaners: your participation is requested in a Making Safer Choices Focus Group. The goal of this study is to gain a deeper understanding of how cleaning professionals, facility managers, and others in the cleaning product value chain select and utilize cleaning products, particularly those labeled as an U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Safer Choice. Insights will inform future training and educational materials aimed at promoting safer and healthier workplaces.

Virtual discussions will be conducted by researchers at the City University of New York School of Medicine, in partnership with Penn State University and ISSA, in one of five languages— English, Spanish, Nepali, Portuguese, or Haitian Creole —between July 7 and July 29. All participants and their responses will be kept confidential and private when the results are presented.

Each participant in a 90-minute focus group will receive a $40 e-gift card.

To sign up and to learn more information on the Making Safer Choices Focus Groups, click here. Your participation is crucial for shaping a safer future. Make your voice heard and act today!

Below is a list of Making Safer Choices Focus Group discussion dates, times, and languages:

English

Monday, July 7 (5 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 8 (3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 9 (9.30 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 9 (6 p.m. – 7.30 p.m.)

Monday, July 14 (5 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 15 (12 p.m. – 1.30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 16 (4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 22 (5 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.)

Thursday, July 24 (5 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 29 (1 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.)

Spanish

Monday, July 7 (3 p.m.-4.30 p.m.)

Monday, July 14 (3 p.m.-4.30 p.m.)

Friday, July 18 (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)

Monday, July 21 (3 p.m.-4.30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 (12 p.m.-1.30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 (2 p.m.-3.30 p.m.)

Thursday, July 24 (9 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Friday, July 25 (9 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Nepali

Thursday July 10 (3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 12 (12 p.m. – 1.30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 12 (2 p.m. – 3.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 15 (4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.)

Thursday, July 17 (3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 22 (3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 (3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.)

Thursday, July 24 (3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.)

Portuguese

Monday, July 7 (9 a.m. – 10.30 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 16 (11 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.)

Friday, July 18 (11 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.)

Friday, July 25 (11 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.)

Monday, July 28 (4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.)

Haitian Creole