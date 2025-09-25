Jobber Releases New AI Offerings for Home Service Businesses

September 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Jobber logo

Jobber revealed three major features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Titled Jobber AI, the platform is the first purpose-built intelligence layer designed to meet the unique needs of blue-collar service professionals.

In addition to an AI-powered receptionist designed to deliver 24/7 customer service, capture more leads, and reclaim time, other features include:

  • Jobber Voice: Allows service pros to action tasks hands-free while they’re working on site.
  • Campaign Generator: Generates branded, ready-to-send email campaigns in minutes.
  • New Automations: Draft quotes for service pros to review and alert them when a high value request comes in.

For pros working in the field, admin tasks never stop, and they often pile up or eat into billable hours. With Jobber Voice, pros can tackle those chores without stepping away from the job site. Jobber AI can take care of more than 100 tasks while service pros stay focused on the job.

Moreover, Campaign Generator removes the marketing barrier by building branded, customized, ready-to-send email campaigns instantly. It also handles everything from structure to copy, so pros can launch targeted outreach in minutes, drive steady demand, and keep their schedules full.

Jobber AI is designed to meet the unique needs of blue-collar businesses, combining deep knowledge of each company’s operations and clients with industry-wide benchmarks, best practices, and real-time data. This foundation allows Jobber AI to anticipate needs and deliver recommendations to help service pros work more efficiently.

