Jenkins Restorations Celebrates 50 Years

January 30, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Jenkins Restoration

Jenkins Restorations is thrilled to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, marking half a century of unparalleled service, growth, and restoration excellence. Founded in 1975 by Russ Jenkins Jr. and his two sons, Warren and Russ III, the company began with a mission to build churches and schools in Northern Virginia. Today, Jenkins Restorations stands as a leader in the restoration industry, serving communities nationwide with a steadfast mission: to restore properties and lives with a servant’s heart.

In 2008, with the company poised to grow, Jeff Yoh became the majority owner, bringing a tried-and-true model for expanding office locations and types of services offered. Through that process Jenkins has achieved remarkable growth, continually expanding its services to address water mitigation, fire restoration, emergency services, structural cleaning, and more.

With the establishment of its subsidiary, Jenkins Environmental Services in 2012, Jenkins added a host of environmental services to their list of expertise. As expansion took on a focus on serving anywhere regardless of office location, the Jenkins Restorations National Response Team and National Roofing Division were created in 2019 allowing for the ability to reach clients nationwide. From its humble beginnings in McLean, Virginia, the company has demonstrated a commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of its customers by now operating 24 office locations while being able to bring the full spectrum of restoration services to nearly any location across the United States.

Jenkins Restorations extends heartfelt thanks to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, and valued partners who have been an integral part of this amazing growth and instrumental in reaching this significant milestone. The company’s unwavering focus on integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction continues to set the standard for restoration services nationwide.

“Fifty years is an incredible milestone for any organization, especially in a specialized industry like ours,” said Drew Fetterolf, Jenkins Restoration CEO. “It speaks to the values instilled by Russ Jenkins Jr. and his family. God has honored us with fifty years.”

With an excellent culture firmly established, Jenkins Restorations looks forward to continuing its legacy of restoring properties and lives.

“We have a lot to be excited about in our future, particularly with the great group of people who pour themselves into our organization every day,” Fetterolf added. “Our industry is one that centers on people helping people; technology can help us but will be hard-pressed to replace us.”

