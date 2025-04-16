Jeff Huddleston Joins RMC as Vice President of Environmental Services

April 16, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Jeff Huddleston
Jeff Huddleston

Restoration Management Company (RMC) added Jeff Huddleston as vice president of environmental services. With 45 years of experience in environmental abatement and remediation, Huddleston brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to this role.

Huddleston’s career has been rooted in environmental work, making this transition a natural fit. He will oversee environmental operations across all RMC offices, ensuring consistent, high-quality project execution. Working primarily from the Orange County/Anaheim, California, office, Huddleston will collaborate across departments to enhance RMC’s environmental programs and promote a culture revolving around safety and operational excellence.

“Jeff’s knowledge of environmental work will help us raise the bar on safety, performance, and client satisfaction across the board,” said Blake Takata, RMC chief operating officer. “This investment reflects RMC’s commitment to protecting our clients, their properties, and their peace of mind.”

Environmental services are more essential than ever for clients across the nation. “By improving environmental capabilities, we’re ensuring our clients receive the safest, most effective solutions possible,” Huddleston said.

Environmental hazards like asbestos and lead are a serious concern for property owners and building occupants. “Exposure to these materials can result in lasting health conditions like respiratory illnesses, neurological damage, and cancer,” Huddleston explained. “RMC is committed to addressing these hazards in a way that prioritizes the safety of its clients and their property.”

“Asbestos and lead are not just environmental concerns—they’re serious health risks,” Takata added. “Our clients trust us to protect the people who live and work in their buildings. That’s why we’ve focused on bringing in experienced leaders like Jeff. Safe environments aren’t optional, they’re essential.”

Huddleston’s arrival marks the start of an exciting chapter for RMC as we continue to evolve and expand. His leadership will play a vital role in shaping the future of our environmental division, reinforcing our commitment to safety, excellence, and innovation.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Corey Benish

President and CEO of Home Franchise Concepts Andrew Skehan Retires, New President Named

New Hires and Appointments / News
Puroclean Tunnels to Towers Golf Event photos

PuroClean Champions Veterans and First Responders at the Tunnel to Towers Celebrity Golf Classic

Community Outreach / News
First Onsite

First Onsite Pensacola Expands Biohazard Response Capabilities

Cleaning / Growth & Acquisitions / News
NORMI

NORMI™ Establishes Medical Advisory Board to Strengthen Remediation Standards

Health & Safety / News / Video
Lead paint removal

Connecticut Maintenance & Renovation Business Fined for Lead Paint Laws

News / Sustainability
ReCoat Revolution

ReCoat Revolution Launches New Location in North Carolina

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How do you view sustainability as part of your business growth strategy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...