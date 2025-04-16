Jeff Huddleston Joins RMC as Vice President of Environmental Services

Restoration Management Company (RMC) added Jeff Huddleston as vice president of environmental services. With 45 years of experience in environmental abatement and remediation, Huddleston brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to this role.

Huddleston’s career has been rooted in environmental work, making this transition a natural fit. He will oversee environmental operations across all RMC offices, ensuring consistent, high-quality project execution. Working primarily from the Orange County/Anaheim, California, office, Huddleston will collaborate across departments to enhance RMC’s environmental programs and promote a culture revolving around safety and operational excellence.

“Jeff’s knowledge of environmental work will help us raise the bar on safety, performance, and client satisfaction across the board,” said Blake Takata, RMC chief operating officer. “This investment reflects RMC’s commitment to protecting our clients, their properties, and their peace of mind.”

Environmental services are more essential than ever for clients across the nation. “By improving environmental capabilities, we’re ensuring our clients receive the safest, most effective solutions possible,” Huddleston said.

Environmental hazards like asbestos and lead are a serious concern for property owners and building occupants. “Exposure to these materials can result in lasting health conditions like respiratory illnesses, neurological damage, and cancer,” Huddleston explained. “RMC is committed to addressing these hazards in a way that prioritizes the safety of its clients and their property.”

“Asbestos and lead are not just environmental concerns—they’re serious health risks,” Takata added. “Our clients trust us to protect the people who live and work in their buildings. That’s why we’ve focused on bringing in experienced leaders like Jeff. Safe environments aren’t optional, they’re essential.”

Huddleston’s arrival marks the start of an exciting chapter for RMC as we continue to evolve and expand. His leadership will play a vital role in shaping the future of our environmental division, reinforcing our commitment to safety, excellence, and innovation.