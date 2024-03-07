What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2024 Issue

Spring may be stirring, but the January/February 2024 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business and meet your goals.

This issue features an in-depth look at plumber referral fees and how to avoid them, along with other hot topics for restoration professionals, including contents cleaning, new technology in fire restoration and a guide to documentation standards for 2024.

Read on to find business and marketing tips, including a look at SEO strategies, employee retention, using AI to land jobs, avoiding rookie mistakes, and much more!

The January/February 2024 Cleanfax issue includes:

You can also read the January/February 2024 digital magazine in full.