What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2024 Issue
March 7, 2024—
Spring may be stirring, but the January/February 2024 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business and meet your goals.
This issue features an in-depth look at plumber referral fees and how to avoid them, along with other hot topics for restoration professionals, including contents cleaning, new technology in fire restoration and a guide to documentation standards for 2024.
Read on to find business and marketing tips, including a look at SEO strategies, employee retention, using AI to land jobs, avoiding rookie mistakes, and much more!
The January/February 2024 Cleanfax issue includes:
- Take 5: How to Use AI to Land Jobs
- Plumbers for Sale: The dark side of restoration and what you can do about it.
- Drip by Drip: How plumber referral fees will drain your trust and your bank account.
- The Difference Between SEO and Local SEO: Learn which is best for your growing cleaning or restoration company.
- Common, Reasonable, and Prudent: Get familiar with the documentation and industry standards for 2024.
- Rookie Mistakes: Impunctuality, lack of communication, and indifference can crop up.
- Retain and Sustain Your Dream Team: Do it by adding love and gratitude and see how your team responds.
- Innovative Technologies in Fire Restoration: Advancements in residue cleaning and odor removal.
- The Unappreciated Aspect of Remediation: Contents cleaning is a critical component of bringing a structure back to pre-loss condition.
- The Last Word: Four Questions for Jeremy Reets.
You can also read the January/February 2024 digital magazine in full.