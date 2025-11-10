ISSA Show North America 2025 Kicks Off Today

Starting today and continuing through Thursday, professionals from the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning communities are gathering in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for ISSA Show North America 2025.

Embracing its theme, Where Facility Innovation Meets Cleaning Excellence, the annual tradeshow is designed to deliver impactful solutions to the global cleaning industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to keep up with industry trends, learn more about the latest technologies, and connect with thought leaders from around the world.

This year’s show includes nearly 600 exhibitors with approximately 140 new exhibitors from across the entire cleaning ecosystem. Additionally, more than 60 educational sessions will take place across three pavilions on the show floor this week.

Education is the focus of today’s offerings, with over 40 sessions taking place throughout the day. Topic tracks include business growth strategies; distributor, ESG and sustainability; facilities operations and maintenance; leadership, career, and talent development; residential; technology and innovation; and thought leadership. Additionally, the Spanish language track will offer four sessions today, two on Tuesday, and three on Wednesday.

Certification workshops, including ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) and Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA) certifications, are also taking place today. Check out the online ISSA show planner for specific times and locations for all of today’s sessions.

At 4 p.m. PT today, you can attend the Residential Roundtables, and the ISSA Show Happy Hour will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. And between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m., you’ll want to be on hand for IEHA’s Housekeeping Olympics.

During the week, be sure to also make time for the show’s awards recognition events. Tomorrow at 9 a.m., attend the ISSA Spotlight Event and Awards. ISSA will honor industry achievers with a special awards presentation, including the ISSA Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award, Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award, Manufacturer Representatives’ Distinguished Service Award, ISSA NextGen Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core, and Emerging Leaders.

On Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., ISSA Hygieia Network’s Awards Reception will feature networking with industry leaders and Hygieia’s annual recognition awards, including Rising Star of the Year, Member of the Year, and Company of the Year, Ally of the Year, International Member of the Year, and Mentor of the Year. With more than 900 attendees last year, it is sure to be one of the most well-attended and impactful events at ISSA Show North America 2025! And on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., attend the Global Collegiate Sales Competition.

To make sure you don’t miss a thing while at the show, be sure to check out the online ISSA Show Planner and create an account. By doing so, you’ll be able to view all the available offerings, decide what you’ll see and do, and plan your time at the show.

Be sure to also follow CMM’s online news throughout the week to read more about ISSA Show North America 20245 and its highlights.