ISSA Show North America 2024 Elevates Global Cleaning, Facility Solutions & Public Health Standards 

ISSA Show North America 2024 gathered more than 600 exhibiting brands to connect with building service contractors, facility service professionals, distributors, and residential cleaning firms at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nov. 17-21.

ISSA Show North America, hosted alongside the Building Service Contractors Association International’s (BSCAI) Contracting Success conference, convened more than 12,000 registered industry professionals from 75 countries to discover products, technology, services, and materials that enhance cleaning standards.

“This event is a true representation of the global reach of the cleaning and facility solutions industry, bringing together thousands of professionals from numerous countries, spanning every sector of the cleaning and hygiene industry,” said John Barrett, ISSA Executive Director. “It is a testament to ISSA’s worldwide position and underscores our commitment to uniting annually under one roof as we celebrate progress and collectively create plans for future success.”

Leading suppliers exhibiting on the expansive trade show floor included Clorox Pro, Georgia-Pacific Professional (GP PRO), Hoover & Oreck Commercial, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Nilfisk, Procter & Gamble Professional (P&G PRO), Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Reckitt Benckiser Professional, Spartan Chemical Company Inc., and SC Johnson Professional, in addition to 137 first-time exhibitors.

“ISSA Show North America is the cleaning industry’s most important event, gathering the entire industry and fostering innovation and collaboration through organic networking in the expo, curated meeting spaces, and access to thought leaders. These connections go beyond the show floor, and into our homes, businesses, schools, and establishments worldwide, ensuring cleaner, safer environments for all,” said Ed Nichols, ISSA Show North America show director. “Alongside the unparalleled access to these trusted brands and products, we celebrate innovation, the industry’s emerging leaders, global contributors, game-changers, and all those working to redefine how the world cleans and prioritizes safety.”

In addition to its robust show floor, ISSA Show North America delivered 165 hours of conference programming across four days, including essential training, management courses, and global trend presentations. Education topics included employee engagement strategies, artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, methods to build customer trust, and partnership leverage tactics. Specialized areas on the expo floor brought to life top-of-mind industry discourse through the Sustainability & Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Hub, Business Solutions Theater, and the CleanMeet Zone, which hosted panel discussions, networking meetups, educational presentations, and roundtable discussions.

Innovation is a key component to drive purposeful change in the commercial and residential cleaning industry, which is estimated to employ 3 million frontline workers in the U.S. To showcase the latest industry innovations, the ISSA Show Innovative Leaders Award Program and Innovation Showcase featured 33 new and groundbreaking technologies and products, including operational software, cleaning agents, compostables, and air cleaners. Award categories included automation and equipment, business technology and digital services, facility solutions care, hygiene solutions, and environmental and sustainability innovation. Winners were determined by a panel of judges that included professionals and thought leaders from across the cleaning and facility solutions industry.

Announced on the show floor, the ISSA Show Innovative Leaders Industry Choice Award was presented to Otuvy for its Otuvy operational software for commercial cleaning. Onsite attendees voted for the winner, considering factors like impact, practicality, sustainability, originality, and competitive advantage.

Additionally, the annual IEHA Housekeeping Olympics, hosted at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, drew a spirited crowd cheering on teams competing in challenges showcasing their skills and teamwork. Among the contenders were eight teams from MGM Resorts properties, including Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, ARIA, Park MGM, and MGM Grand. Ultimately, Resorts World Las Vegas housekeepers emerged as the overall champions, claiming victory and earning accolades for their performance.

ISSA Show North America returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center next year, Nov. 10-13. To stay up to date with announcements and show news, visit www.issashow.com.