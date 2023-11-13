ISSA Show North America 2023 Begins Today in Las Vegas

Starting today and continuing through November 16, professionals from the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning communities are meeting in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for ISSA Show North America 2023.

Embracing its theme, Rethinking What Clean Means, the annual tradeshow is designed to deliver impactful solutions to the global cleaning industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to keep up with industry trends, learn more about the latest technologies, and connect with thought leaders from around the world.

This year’s show features more than 600 manufacturers and service providers, as well as more than 90 educational sessions, across three pavilions.

Education is the focus of today’s offerings, with 36 sessions taking place throughout the day. Topic tracks include healthcare; hospitality; facility operations; residential cleaning; technology and innovation; thought leadership, business development and marketing solutions; leadership, career, and talent development; and environmental, social responsibility, and governance (ESG). New this year is the Spanish language track, with three sessions being presented in Spanish on Tuesday and another three on Wednesday.

Certification workshops, including ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) and Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA) certifications, are also taking place today. Check out the online ISSA show planner for specific times and locations for all of today’s sessions.

At 4:00 p.m. PT today, you have your choice of attending the Residential Roundtables or the Cocktails and Conversations Think Tank events. And between 5:00 and 10:00 p.m., you’ll want to be on hand for IEHA’s 2023 Housekeeping Olympics.

During the week, be sure to also make time for the show’s two Spotlight events. On Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., take a look back at how far the industry and the association has come by attending Then, Now, Forever: Celebrating 100 Years of ISSA. Then, on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., hear from Doc Hendley, founder and current president of Wine To Water, a nonprofit aid organization focused on providing clean water to people around the world.

To make sure you don’t miss a thing while at the show, be sure to check out the online ISSA Show Planner and create an account. By doing so, you’ll be able to view all the available offerings, decide what you’ll see and do, and plan your time at the show.

Be sure to also follow CMM’s online news throughout the week to read more about ISSA Show North America 2023 and its highlights.