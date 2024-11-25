ISSA Show Closes With Ceremony to Honor Overall Industry Choice Winner

November 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Otuvy

ISSA named the 2024 Industry Choice Award winner—ISSA member company Otuvy—with a champagne toast on the show floor on Nov. 21, the closing day of ISSA Show North America 2024.

While Otuvy has attended the ISSA Show for more than 20 years, this is the first year the company has won both the Industry Choice Award and Business Technology and Digital Services of the Year Award for its software product, Otuvy by Otuvy. This also marks the seventh ISSA Innovation Award the member company has received.

“It’s a really proud moment,” said Caden Hutchens, Otuvy CEO, accepting the award at the show. “Being a software company, it’s always on the forefront of our minds on how we go to the next step of innovation.”

Hutchens explained Otuvy’s most significant addition to its platform this year involved artificial intelligence (AI), but what it calls OI, operational intelligence for cleaning companies.

Watch Hutchens’ entire acceptance speech here:

Thursday’s ceremony also recognized DSOLV by ABCO Products Inc. and Janitorial Manager by Janitorial Manage, the Industry Choice Award honorees.

ISSA Show North America 2024 was busy, energized, and overall fantastic experience. Congratulations to all those who entered the Innovation Award program. For the complete list of ISSA Show North America 2024 Innovation Award winners, click here.

