ISSA Residential Opens Nominations for 2024 Professional Image Awards

ISSA Residential is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Professional Image Awards. The deadline for nominations is July 31, 2024.

The annual Professional Image Awards are an opportunity for the residential cleaning community to recognize industry professionals for their outstanding contributions during the last year. ISSA Residential will present two awards at ISSA Show North America, November 17-21, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas:

The PerfectCLEAN Professional Cleaner of the Year

This award recognizes an organization’s “go-to” cleaner or trainer that is always reliable, helpful to other staff, and someone clients and employees value and trust above others. This individual consistently goes above and beyond their responsibilities.

The Office Team Member Award

This award recognizes an individual within an organization that helps make the business run smoothly, and consistently takes on more responsibility. This can be an organization’s top office staff person, office manager, sales representative, or other employee.

“The annual ISSA Residential Professional Image Awards offer a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the hard work of our dedicated residential cleaning teams,” said ISSA Residential Cleaning Council Chair Jeannie Henderson. “If you have employees that illustrate exceptional leadership by going above and beyond to deliver phenomenal customer service, raising the bar for their coworkers and elevating our industry, then now is the time to recognize their contributions.”

Nominations can made on the ISSA Residential website. If you have any questions about the Professional Image Awards, contact ISSA Education Development Manager Erin Lasch at [email protected].

About ISSA Residential

ISSA Residential, formerly known as the Association of Residential Cleaning Services International (ARCSI), was established in 2003 to assist residential cleaning service owners in starting, promoting, building, and expanding their businesses. The organization merged with ISSA in January 2017 to become ARCSI, a Division of ISSA, and in 2023 transitioned to ISSA Residential to better align with the greater ISSA community. As the residential cleaning arm of the worldwide cleaning industry association, ISSA Residential brings together members in the United States, Canada, and across the world by providing valuable information and opportunities to ensure the growth and development of its members’ businesses through education, networking, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.issa.com/residential or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.