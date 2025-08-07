ISSA Opens Making Safer Choices Survey

August 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
computer

As part of ISSA’s Making Safer Choices program, the Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices Survey will be open July 24 to Sept. 7. Inclusive to everyone involved in the cleaning industry, ISSA aims to better understand industry-wide cleaning practices.

Funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the survey is implemented by Penn State College of Medicine, City of New York School of Medicine, and ISSA, the world-wide cleaning association.

To better understand how decisions are made by manufacturers, distributors, facility managers, and cleaners, ISSA seeks to recruit a minimum of 1,000 responses.

The survey takes 10 minutes to complete. Click here to access the survey.

For any questions, contact Mia Ray at [email protected] or (717) 531-2925.

