ISSA Launches Consulting Services for Cleaning Industry

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, launched ISSA Consulting—a suite of consulting services designed to help organizations improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive business growth amidst challenges such as budget constraints and evolving facility demands.

ISSA Consulting provides a full range of solutions, including operational assessments, training program development, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compliance support, work loading, process and operational improvement, digital marketing, public relations, and customized services tailored to the needs of building service contractors, in-house cleaning teams, distributors, and manufacturers.

“ISSA is committed to advancing the cleaning industry through education, advocacy, and now direct consulting,” said ISSA Chief Global Education Officer Brant Insero. “Our consulting services provide organizations with practical, expert guidance to strengthen their operations, protect their employees, and enhance the value they deliver to customers every day.”

Led by ISSA Associate Director of Consulting David Swindle, the team combines industry expertise with practical, on-site and virtual support to solve real-world challenges—especially now as organizations navigate budget cuts and manage rising occupancy in office buildings.

ISSA Consulting will provide measurable improvements with minimal disruption to daily operations. The team partners directly with each organization to ensure the recommended changes align with their culture, goals, and regulatory requirements.

These services have already helped clients such as National Geographic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Round Rock ISD, Washington County, Cal State Northridge, Kaivac, City of Guelph, University of Guelph, SC Johnson, and Hill & Markes to optimize operations, reduce costs, improve outcomes, and effectively manage budgets.

Together with our Global Consulting Network Partners, ISSA delivers unmatched industry expertise and regional insight to maximize impact:

Dan Marsh—Hinz Group offering strategic pipeline analysis.

Danny Murawinski—Exit Built providing website development and lead generation.

Josh Thiel—Hinz Group supplying proposal development and government contracting strategy.

Matt Serra—Mulberry Marketing Communications dispensing strategic marketing and communications.

Nicole Bernardo—Cornerstone Virtual Partners delivering operational strategy and leadership.

Richard Curry—ST Facility Maintenance Consulting furnishing organizational and operational optimization.

Paul Greenland—Ikigai Management Consultants allocating business strategy and leadership support.

“We know the unique demands faced by cleaning industry professionals,” Swindle said. “ISSA Consulting offers an experienced, objective perspective to help companies improve processes, reduce risks, and achieve their business goals efficiently.”

For more information about ISSA Consulting and its services, click here.