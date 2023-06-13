ISSA Hygieia Network Opens Nominations for Annual Awards

June 13, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Golden trophy award

ISSA Hygieia Network, an ISSA Charities™ signature program dedicated to the advancement and retention of women in the cleaning industry, is seeking nominations for its annual awards recognizing individuals and companies who embody Hygieia’s mission and vision. ISSA Hygieia Network is now accepting award nominations through September 13, 2023, at hygieianetwork.org/awards. 

“We are honored to present these awards to individuals who advocate and support the advancement for women in the cleaning industry,” said Dr. Felicia L. Townsend, ISSA Hygieia Network Program Director. “We are asking for the public’s involvement in helping decide who will be awarded one our prestigious awards at this year’s show.”

The annual awards acknowledge individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution to the global cleaning industry. Nominations will be evaluated by a select group of jury members. Winners will be announced at the ISSA Hygieia Network 2023 Awards Reception on Wednesday, November 15, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during the ISSA Show North America 2023 in Las Vegas.

The public is invited to submit nominations for three categories:

  • ISSA Hygieia Network Member of the Year, which recognizes a person’s involvement in activities that align with Hygieia’s mission and vision.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Rising Star of the Year, which honors a woman age 45 or younger who has made significant achievements and demonstrated consistent upward mobility in their career within the industry.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Company of the Year, which celebrates a company’s involvement in activities that align with Hygieia’s mission and vision.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Ally of the Year, which recognizes a person who has shown tremendous support toward Hygieia’s mission.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network International Member of the Year, which recognizes a person’s involvement in activities outside of the US that align with Hygieia’s mission and vision.
  • ISSA Hygieia Network Mentor of the Year, This award recognizes a mentor who has shown great leadership qualities and support to their mentee via the ISSA Hygieia Network Mentoring Program.

To submit your nomination(s), fill out the form at hygieianetwork.org/awards.

