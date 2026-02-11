ISSA Charities Opens ISSA Scholars 2026-2027 Application

ISSA Scholars, an ISSA Charities™ signature program, opened its scholarship application for the 2026-2027 academic year. Employees of all ISSA member companies and their families are encouraged to apply now through April 20.

“Supporting students means more than providing funding,” said Allison Saba, Director of ISSA Charities. “Through the ISSA Scholars program, we’re committed to opening doors to higher education and helping the next generation grow, succeed, and make a lasting impact.”

On an annual basis, ISSA Scholars awards scholarships to students who showcase outstanding academic and leadership qualities. These scholarships serve as a beacon of support, alleviating the financial strain of tuition for individuals affiliated with ISSA member companies, including employees and their immediate family members, as they embark on their educational journeys at accredited four-year or two-year colleges or universities, regardless of their major.

With the support of generous ISSA member companies, ISSA Scholars awarded US$148,000 in financial aid to 51 students in 2025. Member companies looking to provide support can donate to existing funds or develop their own scholarship award. ISSA announces the complete list of scholarship recipients and company sponsors each year.

To apply for a scholarship or to donate to ISSA Scholars, click here.