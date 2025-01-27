ISSA Calls All Cleaning Pros to Show Off Skills in Spotless Spaces Competition

January 27, 2025Cleanfax Staff
carpet-cleaning-GettyImages-168614906

Show off your skills in ISSA’s Spotless Spaces Competition. This exclusive ISSA-member benefit allows cleaning and facilities teams to showcase their exceptional environments on a global stage.

Open for nominations through Feb. 14, the competition highlights the essential role cleaning professionals play in keeping our world cleaner, safer, and healthier. From maintaining spotless floors to creating safe, welcoming spaces, this is your team’s chance to shine. For more information and to enter the Spotless Space Competition, click here.

The Spotless Space Competition is one part of International Cleaning Week, held March 23-29. During the week, ISSA will showcase the cleaning industry’s critical role in protecting public health and boosting economic impact. As the culminating celebration of International Cleaning Week, ISSA will host the Clean Advocacy Summit on March 31-April 1 in Washington, D.C.

On Feb. 5, ISSA will host a free, one-hour webinar outlining the new resources and strategies for members to leverage International Cleaning Week. Click here to register.

