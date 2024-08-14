Is Startup Culture Toxic to Women?
August 14, 2024—
Startups have lost their luster, according to a new report. Nearly a quarter (24%) of workers and 27% of women said startup culture is toxic in the report.
In turn, 69% of respondents believe it’s harder for startups to succeed in 2024. The report found that the landscape has shifted as more workers value work-life balance over the traditional startup allure of potential wealth and trendy office perks.
The study found:
- 21% would never work for a startup, citing a lack of job security, layoff risk, and toxic work environments.
- 30% say office perks are less appealing than they used to be.
- One in four believe startups are boys’ clubs.
With more than one in 10 respondents declaring startup culture dead, the survey highlighted the significant deterrents to startup appeal:
- 75% cited long hours.
- 43% said the high-risk/reward model.
- 36% named the necessity of living in a tech hub city.
Interestingly, the survey also found three in four people prefer remote work to office perks. Most (89%) would join a startup if they could work remotely.