Is Startup Culture Toxic to Women?

August 14, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Sleep, relax and business woman finished with working on a project in office. Success, peace and calm with happy person resting after job complete, hands behind head and stretching for zen in company

Startups have lost their luster, according to a new report. Nearly a quarter (24%) of workers and 27% of women said startup culture is toxic in the report.

In turn, 69% of respondents believe it’s harder for startups to succeed in 2024. The report found that the landscape has shifted as more workers value work-life balance over the traditional startup allure of potential wealth and trendy office perks.

The study found:

  • 21% would never work for a startup, citing a lack of job security, layoff risk, and toxic work environments.
  • 30% say office perks are less appealing than they used to be.
  • One in four believe startups are boys’ clubs.

With more than one in 10 respondents declaring startup culture dead, the survey highlighted the significant deterrents to startup appeal:

  • 75% cited long hours.
  • 43% said the high-risk/reward model.
  • 36% named the necessity of living in a tech hub city.

Interestingly, the survey also found three in four people prefer remote work to office perks. Most (89%) would join a startup if they could work remotely.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC

Illinois Amends Mold Remediation Registration Act to Include IICRC Certifications

News
IICRC

IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions – IICRC S100 and IICRC S220

News
Conceptual image of a city hit by extreme heatwave

Another Warmest July on Record

News / Sustainability
Safe_Sound 800x533

Safe + Sound Week Celebrates Workplace Health & Safety Successes

Health & Safety / News
Frontier Services 800x533

Frontier Services Group Acquires Restoration XP

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News
stairs going upward, 3d rendering

Paul Davis Earns Spot Among Florida’s Top 100 Companies to Work For

Awards / Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...