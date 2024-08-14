Is Startup Culture Toxic to Women?

Startups have lost their luster, according to a new report. Nearly a quarter (24%) of workers and 27% of women said startup culture is toxic in the report.

In turn, 69% of respondents believe it’s harder for startups to succeed in 2024. The report found that the landscape has shifted as more workers value work-life balance over the traditional startup allure of potential wealth and trendy office perks.

The study found:

21% would never work for a startup, citing a lack of job security, layoff risk, and toxic work environments.

30% say office perks are less appealing than they used to be.

One in four believe startups are boys’ clubs.

With more than one in 10 respondents declaring startup culture dead, the survey highlighted the significant deterrents to startup appeal:

75% cited long hours.

43% said the high-risk/reward model.

36% named the necessity of living in a tech hub city.

Interestingly, the survey also found three in four people prefer remote work to office perks. Most (89%) would join a startup if they could work remotely.