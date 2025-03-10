Investment Firm Knox Lane Acquires HighGround Restoration Group

Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm, acquired a majority stake in HighGround Restoration Group Inc., a national residential services platform focused on mitigation and restoration services.

HighGround is a leading platform offering emergency response mitigation and restoration services to homeowners across 13 states. HighGround works with homeowners and its referral partners in response to emergency events, with a relentless focus on customer service, responsiveness, and superior results, helping to return homes to their original state with speed and quality. Operating a family of local brands, HighGround was built by partnering and investing in businesses that share a passion for growth and excellence, dedication to customers, innovative capabilities, and a commitment to take best-in-class brands to the next level.

The partnership with Knox Lane will support HighGround’s next phase of growth by investing in business development and digital marketing, driving operational efficiencies, investing in talent, and continuing the company’s track record of strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have built at HighGround and are excited about the opportunity ahead of us,” said Ben Balsley, HighGround CEO. “We take pride in our work and the results we deliver to our customers, and there is tremendous runway for our company as we continue to scale nationally. We’re grateful to have found a partner in Knox Lane that deeply understands our business, brings significant experience and capabilities, and shares our values. We look forward to benefitting from Knox Lane’s expertise in this next phase of growth and value creation.”

John Bailey, managing partner at Knox Lane, and Shamik Patel, partner at Knox Lane, said, “HighGround has taken a thoughtful and strategic approach to building a differentiated mitigation and restoration services platform. Leveraging our track record of success and relevant experience in the residential and route-based services sectors, we are excited to partner with Ben and the HighGround team to accelerate organic growth and continue to build a best-in-class platform relentlessly focused on delivering for its customers and partners.”

Harris Williams served as the exclusive financial advisor to HighGround, and Akerman LLP acted as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs and William Blair served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Knox Lane.