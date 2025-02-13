Insurcomm Names Kelly Brewer as New CEO

February 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Kelly Brewer

Insurcomm, a leading provider of restoration and construction services across the U.S., appointed Kelly Brewer its new CEO. Brewer succeeds Doug Indelicato, who will step into a pivotal role leading Insurcomm’s sales and marketing efforts. Indelicato will focus on driving both organic and inorganic growth, further expanding Insurcomm’s national footprint as one of the fastest growing restoration companies in the nation.   

Brewer brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth and scaling businesses in the construction and technology sectors. Most recently, Brewer served as senior vice president of Network Strategy and Technology at Crown Castle, a Fortune 500 company, where she led the network team responsible for engineering, innovation, and new product development. Before that, she was the chief operating officer at Tilson, a nationwide telecommunications services firm, where she achieved impressive growth and led the company to be named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for 11 consecutive years. 

Brewer holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Maine and an MBA. She currently serves on the board of directors for Landry/French Construction. Her background in both the construction and technology sectors, and her experience in scaling businesses and driving strategic growth will be invaluable as Insurcomm continues to expand its platform.  

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Brewer to the Insurcomm team,” Indelicato said. “Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in guiding Insurcomm through its next phase of growth and innovation. Insurcomm’s success is directly attributed to our customers and the dedication of our employees, which is where I’m excited to focus my energy. This is an exciting time for Insurcomm, and I look forward to working alongside Kelly to continue our momentum.”  

“I am incredibly excited to join Insurcomm and collaborate with such a talented and dedicated team,” Brewer said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place, expanding the Insurcomm brand nationally, and leading Insurcomm through this exciting next chapter.” 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

RIA TPA Survey

RIA Launches 2025 TPA Survey

News
William Wood

Commercial Restoration Co. Names William Wood COO

New Hires and Appointments / News
Empower Brands

Empower Brands Appoints Felicia Reeves as Chief Marketing Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
Valcourt_Group

Valcourt Building Services Expands Georgia Waterproofing & Restoration Branch

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Construction worker

Construction Unemployment Rate Rose to 6.5% in January

Labor / News
training

Online Poll: How Much Does Your Company Invest Annually in Training and Education?

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually in training and education?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...