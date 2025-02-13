Insurcomm Names Kelly Brewer as New CEO

Insurcomm, a leading provider of restoration and construction services across the U.S., appointed Kelly Brewer its new CEO. Brewer succeeds Doug Indelicato, who will step into a pivotal role leading Insurcomm’s sales and marketing efforts. Indelicato will focus on driving both organic and inorganic growth, further expanding Insurcomm’s national footprint as one of the fastest growing restoration companies in the nation.

Brewer brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth and scaling businesses in the construction and technology sectors. Most recently, Brewer served as senior vice president of Network Strategy and Technology at Crown Castle, a Fortune 500 company, where she led the network team responsible for engineering, innovation, and new product development. Before that, she was the chief operating officer at Tilson, a nationwide telecommunications services firm, where she achieved impressive growth and led the company to be named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for 11 consecutive years.

Brewer holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Maine and an MBA. She currently serves on the board of directors for Landry/French Construction. Her background in both the construction and technology sectors, and her experience in scaling businesses and driving strategic growth will be invaluable as Insurcomm continues to expand its platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Brewer to the Insurcomm team,” Indelicato said. “Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in guiding Insurcomm through its next phase of growth and innovation. Insurcomm’s success is directly attributed to our customers and the dedication of our employees, which is where I’m excited to focus my energy. This is an exciting time for Insurcomm, and I look forward to working alongside Kelly to continue our momentum.”