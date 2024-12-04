Insurcomm Acquires Theraclean Restoration

On Nov. 1, Insurcomm acquired Theraclean Restoration, a property restoration company operating throughout New Jersey. This acquisition further strengthens Insurcomm’s national presence and expands its service offerings to encompass a broader range of property restoration needs throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Theraclean Restoration to the Insurcomm team,” said Doug Indelicato, Insurcomm CEO. “Theraclean’s outstanding reputation for providing high-quality restoration services aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for our customers. This acquisition is a natural progression as we continue to expand our capabilities and broaden our service offerings geographically.”

Theraclean Restoration, headquartered in Southampton, New Jersey, has been servicing the New Jersey market for many years, providing a full complement of restoration services for both commercial and residential customers.

“Joining together with Insurcomm presents an exciting opportunity to expand our geographic reach and enhance our capabilities to serve our customers with the highest level of industry standards,” said Len DiGiacomo, Theraclean Restoration president. “We are confident that combining our strengths will enable us to continue to deliver an exceptional level of service to our customers.”