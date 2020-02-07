By Amanda Hosey, managing editor

ISSA Show North America 2019 was one for the history books. Thousands of people poured over more than 700 exhibitors and selected from more than 100 educational sessions on topics ranging from pest control to water damage remediation.

I hadn’t been to the show in two years, and I had forgotten the sheer magnitude of the show. (I walked 42 miles in four days!) There were classroom sessions on operational topics like managing millennials and avoiding the stereotypes surrounding them and lively show-floor sessions on topics like onsite aqueous ozone generation, which I previously knew little about.

Live demonstrations took place throughout the show floor both in individual company booths and in the many pavilions spread across the airport hangar-sized show floor. In the Innovation Pavilion, exciting new products were unveiled and demonstrated. Meanwhile, in the Solve for X Pavilion, presenters discussed new cleaning processes and techniques, while a designer translated the lessons into organized thought cloud lessons (possibly my favorite thing at the show). And at the Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Pavilion, presenters discussed more niche topics, including several presentations from Cleanfax friend and The Experience leader Larry Cooper on water damage restoration. I also had a chance to catch up with some cleaning and restoration industry folks from the IICRC, NORMI, PuroClean, GBAC, 1-800 Water Damage, HydraMaster, Restoration Tools, Artemis BioSolutions, and others. Look for videos with a few of these on the Cleanfax site.

Overall, ISSA Show North America 2019 was a memorable show where I often found myself wishing there were more of me so I didn’t have to miss anything. If you’ve never been, you owe it to yourself to give it a visit. There’s still plenty of time to register for ISSA Show 2020, which will take place October 26-29 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.