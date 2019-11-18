LAS VEGAS—November 18, 2019— ISSA Show North America begins today at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Returning to this year’s show is the Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Pavilion, which focuses on restoration, remediation, and specialty restoration cleaning. Stop by the specialty pavilion for demonstrations, products, and tips specific to the restoration industry.

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, also represents the restoration industry. The ISSA Show brings together the entire professional cleaning industry, including specialty restoration cleaners and contractors. The Restoration Pavilion will showcase the latest restoration equipment, products, and processes for tackling jobs that involve water damage and drying procedures; hard floor care; carpet, fabric, and rug restoration; specialty cleaning tools and techniques; and more.

Key courses from the Restoration Pavilion include commercial-level restorative drying, water damage inspections, and advanced hard floor care techniques. The pavilion will also feature exhibits from top restoration industry brands like 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, PuroClean, Restoration Tools, B-AIR, Carpet Cleaner America, HydraMaster, and Service Team of Professionals. Join your peers in the industry to network, share ideas, and discuss diversification opportunities.

ISSA Show North America takes place November 18-21, 2019. Check out the ISSA Show guide for a glimpse of what else will be offered at this year’s event, including sessions on current industry topics and demonstrations of new and top-selling products. ISSA Show North America features more than 700 exhibitors and over 100 education sessions taught by industry experts.