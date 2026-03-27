Indoor Air Quality Affects Asthma Attacks

March 27, 2026Cleanfax Staff
indoor air quality

A study in Texas focused on the link between clean indoor air and fewer asthma attacks. The Texas A&M University School of Public Health researchers found clean, well-circulated indoor air, obtained by using fans and air purifiers, can reduce asthma attacks among adults.

Furthermore, good ventilation and exhaust systems in kitchen and restrooms help protect asthma sufferers from attacks, researchers found.

With air conditioning constant across much of Texas during warmer months, this reduces natural ventilation and may increase indoor pollutant levels, researchers found. Additionally, many older homes, mobile homes, and multi-unit residences face the challenges of excess moisture and pests.

The study found that Texans were more likely to have asthma attacks, frequent symptoms, and trouble sleeping or staying active if they didn’t use air purifiers or if they smoked cigarettes. Texans living in homes without mold, furry pets, mice, and rats had fewer asthma problems, the study reported.

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