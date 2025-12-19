In Memoriam: Lee Pemberton

December 19, 2025Jeff Cross
Lee Pemberton Obituary

The professional cleaning and restoration industry has lost one of its true pioneers. Leroy (Lee) Edward Pemberton, founder of Pembertons Cleaning & Restoration Supply in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025. He leaves a legacy marked by innovation, mentorship, and steadfast support for independent cleaning professionals nationwide.

View the obituary for Leroy Edward Pemberton.

Pembertons was founded in 1972 when Lee identified an industry need for reliable products, trustworthy advice, and strong leadership. Over more than 50 years, the company grew beyond just providing cleaning and restoration supplies. It became a dependable partner for carpet cleaners, restoration contractors, textile specialists, and maintenance professionals. From upholstery cleaning solutions to advanced restoration tools, Pembertons exemplified Lee’s belief that quality products should be combined with quality education and service.

But Lee’s influence extended beyond inventory lists and price sheets. He served as a mentor to countless professionals and educators who visited Pembertons’ doors or met him at industry events. For many, me included, Lee was the person behind the name—the attentive listener, the wise advisor, and the steady presence who had witnessed the industry’s evolution and always offered insightful perspectives.

When Jim Pemberton, Lee’s son and the president of Pembertons, invited me over to teach IICRC classes, Lee would often pull me aside to what I think he called “Command Central”—the core of the business—and we’d discuss business, industry trends, and the things that matter most in our work and lives. Those talks were never hurried; his advice wasn’t about quick fixes or passing trends. It was timeless, built on decades of experience, and given with genuine care.

Lee deeply believed in the power of education. Long before online learning or branded certification programs became common, Lee, along with Jim, published The CleanTip. This weekly newsletter combined technical and management insights for cleaning professionals. Over more than twenty years, The CleanTip has become a staple in the community, offering straightforward, practical advice on everything from equipment maintenance to business growth.

More recently, Lee supported The Cleaning Standard and voiced how proud he was of what it stands for and will do for the industry.

Under Lee’s founding vision, Pembertons also became a center for hands-on learning and professional growth. Training programs and workshops provided by the company helped generations of cleaners and restorers improve their skills and expand their businesses. In an industry where much work happens behind the scenes, Lee highlighted the importance of continuous learning and teamwork—principles that still define Pembertons today.

Beyond his contributions to professional knowledge and training, Lee was a model of business leadership rooted in humility and respect. Those who knew him describe a man who always made room for others’ voices, listened carefully, and encouraged people to think critically and compassionately about their work. He didn’t just sell products—he built relationships that strengthened the fabric of an entire profession.

For many, Lee’s influence wasn’t just educational; it was personal. His legacy lives on in the countless conversations he sparked, the careers he helped shape, and the community he built within an industry that often feels like family. Even as Pembertons has modernized and expanded—including recent updates to how the company interacts with customers online, the core values Lee established remain central: trust, education, and service.

To those fortunate enough to know him, Lee was more than just an industry figurehead. He was a mentor, a thoughtful conversationalist, and a voice of reason in a noisy world. His presence in McKeesport and across the professional cleaning and restoration industry will be deeply missed. Still, his legacy will live on in every well-executed task and in every professional aiming for excellence. His legacy will also live on with his son, Jim, who will never allow Pembertons to lose the uniqueness Lee built over the years.

Lee Pemberton’s life demonstrated the importance of dedication, humility, and lifelong learning and teaching. His contributions have improved the industry, and those of us fortunate enough to learn from him are forever changed.

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow Jeff Cross

Related Posts

International Cleaning Week

ISSA Releases 2026 International Cleaning Week Details

ISSA / News
First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration Announces Key Leadership Promotions in Central Region

News
increasing healthcare costs

How Employers Can Control Rising Health Costs

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News
Small business

Contract Work Expands in Contrast to Fall in Payroll Employment

News
Alaska Adventure Project for Wounded Veterans

BluSky Clays For a Cause Charity Event Raises Over $77,000 For Alaska Adventure Project

Community Outreach / News
2026 piggy bank

New Year Rings in Salary Increases for Minimum Wage Workers

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...