In Memoriam: Lee Pemberton

The professional cleaning and restoration industry has lost one of its true pioneers. Leroy (Lee) Edward Pemberton, founder of Pembertons Cleaning & Restoration Supply in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025. He leaves a legacy marked by innovation, mentorship, and steadfast support for independent cleaning professionals nationwide.

Pembertons was founded in 1972 when Lee identified an industry need for reliable products, trustworthy advice, and strong leadership. Over more than 50 years, the company grew beyond just providing cleaning and restoration supplies. It became a dependable partner for carpet cleaners, restoration contractors, textile specialists, and maintenance professionals. From upholstery cleaning solutions to advanced restoration tools, Pembertons exemplified Lee’s belief that quality products should be combined with quality education and service.

But Lee’s influence extended beyond inventory lists and price sheets. He served as a mentor to countless professionals and educators who visited Pembertons’ doors or met him at industry events. For many, me included, Lee was the person behind the name—the attentive listener, the wise advisor, and the steady presence who had witnessed the industry’s evolution and always offered insightful perspectives.

When Jim Pemberton, Lee’s son and the president of Pembertons, invited me over to teach IICRC classes, Lee would often pull me aside to what I think he called “Command Central”—the core of the business—and we’d discuss business, industry trends, and the things that matter most in our work and lives. Those talks were never hurried; his advice wasn’t about quick fixes or passing trends. It was timeless, built on decades of experience, and given with genuine care.

Lee deeply believed in the power of education. Long before online learning or branded certification programs became common, Lee, along with Jim, published The CleanTip. This weekly newsletter combined technical and management insights for cleaning professionals. Over more than twenty years, The CleanTip has become a staple in the community, offering straightforward, practical advice on everything from equipment maintenance to business growth.

More recently, Lee supported The Cleaning Standard and voiced how proud he was of what it stands for and will do for the industry.

Under Lee’s founding vision, Pembertons also became a center for hands-on learning and professional growth. Training programs and workshops provided by the company helped generations of cleaners and restorers improve their skills and expand their businesses. In an industry where much work happens behind the scenes, Lee highlighted the importance of continuous learning and teamwork—principles that still define Pembertons today.

Beyond his contributions to professional knowledge and training, Lee was a model of business leadership rooted in humility and respect. Those who knew him describe a man who always made room for others’ voices, listened carefully, and encouraged people to think critically and compassionately about their work. He didn’t just sell products—he built relationships that strengthened the fabric of an entire profession.

For many, Lee’s influence wasn’t just educational; it was personal. His legacy lives on in the countless conversations he sparked, the careers he helped shape, and the community he built within an industry that often feels like family. Even as Pembertons has modernized and expanded—including recent updates to how the company interacts with customers online, the core values Lee established remain central: trust, education, and service.

To those fortunate enough to know him, Lee was more than just an industry figurehead. He was a mentor, a thoughtful conversationalist, and a voice of reason in a noisy world. His presence in McKeesport and across the professional cleaning and restoration industry will be deeply missed. Still, his legacy will live on in every well-executed task and in every professional aiming for excellence. His legacy will also live on with his son, Jim, who will never allow Pembertons to lose the uniqueness Lee built over the years.

Lee Pemberton’s life demonstrated the importance of dedication, humility, and lifelong learning and teaching. His contributions have improved the industry, and those of us fortunate enough to learn from him are forever changed.