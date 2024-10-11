In Memoriam: John Mosher of Successful Directions LLC

John Mosher, owner of Successful Directions LLC, St Louis, passed away on Oct. 8. He was 81.

Mosher is survived by his wife, Marie (McCarty) Mosher, and his children Scott Mosher, Katie Garavaglia, and Joe Mosher; sisters Marilyn Shapley, Susan Blandford, and Lynette Hellwege; brother Terry Belew; and his grandchildren.

Mosher’s memorial service will be streamed live from The Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis during a live mass on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. CST. To access the livestream, click here.

Mosher was active in the cleaning and restoration industry for more than four decades from the 1980s through the 2000s. He served as president of Woodard Cleaning and Restoration for nearly three decades. He was also very active in the Restoration Industry Association (RIA), mostly in the mid to late 1980s through the early to mid-1990s when he ascended to and completed his term as the association’s president.