Imperial Dade Appoints Chief Operating Officer

November 2, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Terry Owen

Imperial Dade, a nationwide distributor of paper, packaging, and janitorial products, has appointed Terry Owen chief operating officer (COO).

Owen has more than two decades of leadership experience in the distribution market. He joins Imperial Dade from Fastenal Company, where he also served as COO. Prior to joining Fastenal in 1995, Owen served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years.

“Given Imperial Dade’s tremendous growth, it is the right time to bring a world-class operations leader on board to drive the execution of our business strategy and goals,” said Jason Tillis, Imperial Dade CEO. “We are thrilled to have Terry join our leadership team, as he will play a pivotal role in helping us further differentiate ourselves in the market through strategic investments aimed at improving the customer experience. We believe his decades of expertise in global distribution, including e-commerce, will be an immediate value-add for our customers, and he’ll be a great partner as we continue to grow and lead our industry.”

In his newly created position, Owen will be responsible for overseeing safety, supply chain and logistics, warehouse operations and fleet, and commercial analytics. He will focus on accelerating Imperial Dade’s investments in the company’s digital transformation, enhance its Victoria Bay branded product offerings, and partner with the company’s vendors to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products for customers.

“I am honored to join Imperial Dade at this critical moment and am eager to begin contributing to the company’s future growth and success,” said Owen. “I look forward to working with the teams across North American to enhance operations, streamline processes, and create an even better experience for our customers.”

