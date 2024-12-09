Illinois to Require Third-Party Certification and Registration for Mold Remediation Professionals

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly have enacted landmark legislation requiring mold remediation professionals to obtain third-party certification and register with the state. The Mold Remediation Registration Act (SB 1087), which passed unanimously and with bipartisan support in August, aims to protect Illinois residents from the health risks associated with mold exposure in water-damaged buildings.

Prior to this law, mold remediation licenses were not required in Illinois, although certification was often sought for these businesses for the banking, property management, and insurance purposes. The new legislation ensures that only trained and qualified professionals can perform mold remediation work, emphasizing the importance of proper inspections and remediation techniques to safeguard consumer health.

Senator Jil Tracy (R), a key supporter of the bill, stated, “We are asking the state government to address the importance of professional mold remediation to safeguard the health and well-being of Illinoisans. Certified individuals must identify and properly manage indoor conditions that might prompt mold growth, and state building codes must adequately address the issue.”

The law also tasks the Department of Public Health with launching a public awareness campaign about the dangers of mold and water damage. This campaign will stress the importance of removing mold from indoor environments to protect health.

Resources for Mold Remediation Professionals

Two credible not-for-profit trade associations were specifically recognized and named, IICRC and NORMI for training and certification for mold professionals.

“We’re very excited to see this legislation creating a public awareness program surrounding the topic of and the health effects connected to it,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI™ executive director. “We’re hoping more state Public Health Departments will get on board to provide the public with proper information on where to find accurate information on mold and the important worked associated with assessment and remediation.”