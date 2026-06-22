Illinois on Track for Most Twisters Ever in 2026

June 22, 2026Cleanfax Staff
tornado

Illinois is outpacing the country with tornado activity this year and racing to set a record for the state, according to the Daily Herald.

Recent tornado activity in the Chicago suburbs contributed to 140 confirmed tornadoes so far in 2026, according to an Illinois State University researcher. The record was set in 2024 with 142. By this time in 2024, Illinois only had 87 tornadoes.

This year, the next closest state to Illinois’ number is Mississippi with 82 preliminary tornado reports. Illinois’ neighboring states, Missouri and Iowa, also have seen heightened activity. However, Texas and Oklahoma are well below average for their tornado activity this year.

New confirmations could emerge at any time as the National Weather Service assesses reports from June 11, when at least 21 tornadoes hit Illinois.

Records from the National Weather Service’s Chicago forecast area, which includes 23 Illinois and Indiana counties, show 47 tornadoes in the region so far in 2026. That’s compared to 25 for the entirety of 2025.

During the last four years, Illinois experienced at least 100 twisters annually, but prior to that the state’s average was around 50 to 60 tornadoes.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Albi

Albi Acquires Oak Estimates to Drive AI-Powered Estimating and Collections

Growth & Acquisitions / News / Products & Technologies
ATI Restoration truck in front of the LA wildfire damage

ATI Restoration Receives Inaugural Innovative Contractor of the Year Award for Los Angeles Wildfire Response

Awards / News
Sheldon Yellen and Brooke Shields will host the eighth season of Hearts of Heroes

Brooke Shields to Host New Season of ‘Hearts of Heroes’ Produced by Belfor Property Restoration

News
calling service

Most Would Rather Speak to a Person When Booking a Home Service

News
Merritt Restoration

Merit Restorations Partners with Brenton Point Capital Partners to Fuel Expansion

News
ISSA Altus 2029

Recruiting, Retaining & Leading in 2026

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How important are entrance mats in keeping floors clean?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...