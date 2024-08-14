Illinois Amends Mold Remediation Registration Act to Include IICRC Certifications

August 14, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

The Illinois Legislature has amended the Mold Remediation Registration Act for the first time since its initial passage nearly twenty years ago. This time, it will include IICRC and other industry certifications as a pre-requisite to registration.

In 2007, Illinois passed the Mold Remediation Registration Act, a bill that intended to allow mold remediators to register with the state. However, the regulations imbedded in the bill never came to fruition. This year, Senator Jill Tracy, Rep. Nabeela Syed, and Rep. Randy Freese authored SB 1087 and HB 4476. Both bills, identical in language, looked to update the original law to include a mold awareness program and to require the Department to adopt rules to implement a registration program. SB 1087 was the version that inevitably made it through the legislature and was signed into law by Governor Pritzker.

The bill passed the Illinois Senate (55-0) and House of Representatives (106-0).

“When the legislators heard the stories from Illinois residents and other stakeholders about the dangers of mold and the importance of proper remediation, I think it struck a chord,” said Robbie Bradshaw, IICRC director of government relations. “It has become evident that policymakers across the United States. and on both sides of the aisle, are understanding the importance of mold remediators possessing industry certifications.”

“We were glad to see Illinois join the list of states that utilize IICRC certifications for their mold remediation laws,” said Carey Vermeulen, IICRC president/chairman. “Mold is a public health issue, and it is critical that the individuals performing this work are certified and are following accredited industry standards.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health will now be tasked with developing the registration protocols, which will determine what processes mold remediation companies will need to take in order to register. For individuals and companies who currently conduct mold remediation services in Illinois but do not possess an IICRC certification and would like to acquire one, there are plenty of opportunities to acquire the certification.

For more information about how to acquire an IICRC mold remediation certification, go to https://iicrccert.org.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC

IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions – IICRC S100 and IICRC S220

News
Conceptual image of a city hit by extreme heatwave

Another Warmest July on Record

News / Sustainability
Sleep, relax and business woman finished with working on a project in office. Success, peace and calm with happy person resting after job complete, hands behind head and stretching for zen in company

Is Startup Culture Toxic to Women?

Labor / News
Safe_Sound 800x533

Safe + Sound Week Celebrates Workplace Health & Safety Successes

Health & Safety / News
Frontier Services 800x533

Frontier Services Group Acquires Restoration XP

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News
stairs going upward, 3d rendering

Paul Davis Earns Spot Among Florida’s Top 100 Companies to Work For

Awards / Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...