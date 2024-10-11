IICRC Seeks Volunteers for S300 Standard Revision

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers from the user interest category to serve on the consensus body for the revision of the IICRC S300 Standard for Professional Upholstery Cleaning.

IICRC S300 has been written using reliable principles, research, and practical experience, plus consultation with and information obtained from numerous sources. These include allied tradespersons; cleaning chemical and equipment formulators and manufacturers; upholstery and furniture manufacturers; international, national and regional trade associations; organizations serving the professionals cleaning industry, both independent and franchise; cleaning industry training schools; cleaning service companies; and others with specialized experience. IICRC S300 provides a specific set of practical standards for upholstery cleaning. It does not attempt to teach comprehensive upholstery cleaning procedures; rather, it provides the foundational principle for proper cleaning practice.

IICRC is seeking volunteers for this Standard specifically from the “User” interest category, which is defined as a person or organization using professional upholstery cleaning services rather than producing or selling the service.

Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S300 Consensus Body in the User interest category should email IICRC Standards at [email protected].