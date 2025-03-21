IICRC S410 Standard Available for Third Limited Public Review

March 21, 2025Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened the third limited public review for the Draft IICRC S410 Standard for Professional Cleaning of the Built Environment for Infection Prevention and Control. Download the Substantive Changes made to the draft S410 Standard since the second public review, and submit your comments online from March 21 to April 20 here.

As part of the ANSI 30-day limited public review period, all comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than April 20.

The IICRC S410 Standard builds on the routine cleaning practices discussed in the ANSI/IICRC S400 Standard for Professional Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment and provides users with processes to enhance routine cleaning practices using infection control measures in order to decrease exposure risk to germs and pathogens. This standard focuses on the infection prevention and control principles and methods to establish processes to clean, sanitize, disinfect, evaluate, and maintain the built environment.

For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by the IICRC, click here. To purchase a copy of IICRC standards, please click here.

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

