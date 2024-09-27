IICRC S410 Standard Available for Public Review

September 27, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened public review for the IICRC S410 Standard for Professional Cleaning of the Built Environment for Infection Control. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online from until Nov. 11 here.

As part of the ANSI 45-day public review period, all comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than Nov. 11.

The IICRC S410 standard focuses on the principles, methods, and processes to clean and sanitize the built environment. The built environment is defined as materials, building assemblies, structures, furniture, fixtures, and equipment located inside a building envelope. Further, this standard focuses on how to establish goals and verify results in reaching a hygienically clean outcome.

