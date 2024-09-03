IICRC Participates in State of Military Housing Virtual Roundtable

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) participated in a virtual roundtable to discuss the state of military housing. The event, hosted by the nonprofit, Better Homes for Heroes, convened a group of key stakeholders to try and help shed light on the pressing issues facing U.S. service members and their families in military housing.

Robbie Bradshaw, the IICRC’s director of government relations, represented the organization at the roundtable, sharing insights, and advocating for Congress and the Department of Defense to adopt IICRC’s accredited, voluntary consensus based standards, including the ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation. The IICRC has long been a leader in setting the standards of care for the cleaning, inspection, and restoration industries, which are crucial for ensuring safe and healthy living environments.

“Our military members and their families deserve the best possible living conditions, and the IICRC is committed to supporting efforts that enhance the quality of housing available to them,” Bradshaw said. “We believe that our standards can play a critical role in improving the habitability of military housing, and we were encouraged by the opportunity Better Homes for Heroes provided to engage Congressional and White House leaders on this important issue.”

The roundtable discussion highlighted various challenges in military housing, including mold, poor indoor air quality, and more. The IICRC’s participation underscores its dedication to addressing these challenges through the promotion of industry standards that can protect the health and safety of military families.

The insights shared during the roundtable will be reviewed by Congressional leaders, contributing to ongoing discussions about improving military housing policies and practices. The IICRC looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Defense, Congress, the White House, and other stakeholders to ensure that military housing meets the highest standards of habitability.