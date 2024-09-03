IICRC Participates in State of Military Housing Virtual Roundtable

September 3, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) participated in a virtual roundtable to discuss the state of military housing. The event, hosted by the nonprofit, Better Homes for Heroes, convened a group of key stakeholders to try and help shed light on the pressing issues facing U.S. service members and their families in military housing.

Robbie Bradshaw, the IICRC’s director of government relations, represented the organization at the roundtable, sharing insights, and advocating for Congress and the Department of Defense to adopt IICRC’s accredited, voluntary consensus based standards, including the ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation. The IICRC has long been a leader in setting the standards of care for the cleaning, inspection, and restoration industries, which are crucial for ensuring safe and healthy living environments.

“Our military members and their families deserve the best possible living conditions, and the IICRC is committed to supporting efforts that enhance the quality of housing available to them,” Bradshaw said. “We believe that our standards can play a critical role in improving the habitability of military housing, and we were encouraged by the opportunity Better Homes for Heroes provided to engage Congressional and White House leaders on this important issue.”

The roundtable discussion highlighted various challenges in military housing, including mold, poor indoor air quality, and more. The IICRC’s participation underscores its dedication to addressing these challenges through the promotion of industry standards that can protect the health and safety of military families.

The insights shared during the roundtable will be reviewed by Congressional leaders, contributing to ongoing discussions about improving military housing policies and practices. The IICRC looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Defense, Congress, the White House, and other stakeholders to ensure that military housing meets the highest standards of habitability.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Chuck Violand

The Role of Performance Management in Building Your Business Empire

Business Management & Operations / News / Training / Video
NVBDC logo

PuroClean Joins National Veteran Business Development Council, Launches PuroVet Program

Community Outreach / News
Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning-Benchmarking Survey

Participate in the 2024 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

Industry Research / News
Happy Labor Day

Labor Day 2024: Are You Working Harder Than Last Year?

News
Restoration Management Company

Restoration Management Co. Named a Winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces

Awards / News
Phillip Morris

CORE Holdings Names Phillip Morris Chief Information and Experience Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...