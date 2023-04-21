IICRC Opens Second Public Review of Floor Covering Standard

April 21, 2023Guest Author
IICRC logo

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a second public review for the revised draft of IICRC S800 Standard for Professional Inspection of Textile Floorcoverings.

The IICRC S800 Standard describes the procedures, methods, and systems to be followed when performing professional inspection of textile floor coverings (e.g., carpet and rugs). The standard is available for review and comment as part of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 30-day public review period until May 21.

Download the revised draft standard and submit your comments online here.

