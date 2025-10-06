IICRC Names 2025 Board of Directors

October 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Close of up table with equipment in conference room. 3D Rendering

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announced the election of five director positions for the 2025-2026 Board of Directors.

Official elections were held during the IICRC’s September Shareholder meeting Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. New members of the 2025-2026 Board
include, Holly Burns, Meredith Truitt and Damien Monaghan, as well as two returning directors, Darren Hudema and Casey Clark.

IICRC’s Board Officer official elections will take place during the regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 9.

IICRC Chairman of the Board, Leslie Anderson said, “It’s inspiring to see the continued momentum and dedication at the IICRC in the development of new standards and courses to support IICRC Registrants and Certified Firms. The success over the past year is a testament to the leadership, collaboration, and commitment across the organization. I am excited to welcome the newly elected board members. Their diverse perspectives and expertise will help shape the next chapter of growth and innovation for the Institute and the industries it serves. I look forward to seeing how their contributions will further elevate the standards and impact of our work.”

IICRC is proud to announce the 2025-2026 Board of Directors:
• Leslie Anderson – President/Chairman
• Joe Dobbins
• Carey Vermeulen
• James Tole
• Mark Cornelius
• Casey Clark
• Kevin Pearson
• Robert Blochinger
• Mark Drozdov
• Darren Hudema
• Darren Foote
• Craig Powers
• Howard Wolf
• Holly Burns
• Meredith Truitt
• Damien Monaghan

