IICRC Commercial Built Environment Cleaning Standard Available for Public Review

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened public review for the IICRC S400 Standard for Professional Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment.

The IICRC S400 standard focuses on the commercial built environment and defines frequencies, objectives, results, principles, and practices to clean, maintain, and restore the built environment. The built environment is defined as materials, building assemblies, structures, furniture, fixtures, and equipment located inside a building envelope.

The standard is available for review and comment as part of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 45-day public review period until July 15.

Download the revised draft standard and submit your comments online here.