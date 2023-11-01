HydraMaster Expands Technical Support Department

Bob Beard, Universal Cleaning Concepts/HydraMaster CEO, has announced the addition of two individuals to the company’s Technical Support team, which serves both distributors and end-users of HydraMaster equipment, accessories, tools, and chemicals, via phone, email, and video conference assistance for service, maintenance, operation, and troubleshooting of HydraMaster products.

Louis Patayon will be joining the Universal team on October 16 as head of the Technical Support group, providing a key supporting role to engineering, procurement, production, product management, and marketing departments. Patayon was previously lead Tech Support at HydraMaster. He will be based at the Everett, Washington, manufacturing facility.

Robert Cannon will also be joining the Universal Technical Support Team. Cannon brings 10 years of experience working specifically on truck mounts and other equipment within the cleaning and restoration industry. He previously served as Service Manager for a leading East Coast distributor of truckmounted and restoration equipment. Cannon is a U.S. Navy veteran who presently serves as an Intelligence Specialist, 2nd Class in the Reserve Unit of the U.S. Coast Guard. Robert will work remotely out of his office in Pennsylvania.

“Universal is taking direct and immediate steps we promised to provide faster and higher level response of customer support and technical assistance that HydraMaster equipment owners deserve,” Beard said. “The additions of Louie and Robert to our team will help accomplish that.”

HydraMaster is a manufacturer of truckmounted and portable carpet and hard surface cleaning and restoration equipment, chemicals, and accessories. The company has been manufacturing for more 52 years and has distributors located throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.