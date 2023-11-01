HydraMaster Expands Technical Support Department

November 1, 2023Patricia LaCroix
HydraMaster logo

Bob Beard, Universal Cleaning Concepts/HydraMaster CEO, has announced the addition of two individuals to the company’s Technical Support team, which serves both distributors and end-users of HydraMaster equipment, accessories, tools, and chemicals, via phone, email, and video conference assistance for service, maintenance, operation, and troubleshooting of HydraMaster products.

Louis Patayon will be joining the Universal team on October 16 as head of the Technical Support group, providing a key supporting role to engineering, procurement, production, product management, and marketing departments. Patayon was previously lead Tech Support at HydraMaster. He will be based at the Everett, Washington, manufacturing facility.

Robert Cannon will also be joining the Universal Technical Support Team. Cannon brings 10 years of experience working specifically on truck mounts and other equipment within the cleaning and restoration industry. He previously served as Service Manager for a leading East Coast distributor of truckmounted and restoration equipment. Cannon is a U.S. Navy veteran who presently serves as an Intelligence Specialist, 2nd Class in the Reserve Unit of the U.S. Coast Guard. Robert will work remotely out of his office in Pennsylvania.

“Universal is taking direct and immediate steps we promised to provide faster and higher level response of customer support and technical assistance that HydraMaster equipment owners deserve,” Beard said. “The additions of Louie and Robert to our team will help accomplish that.”

HydraMaster is a manufacturer of truckmounted and portable carpet and hard surface cleaning and restoration equipment, chemicals, and accessories. The company has been manufacturing for more 52 years and has distributors located throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Patricia LaCroix
Read Patricia LaCroix's Posts

Patricia LaCroix

Patricia LaCroix is the associate editor of Cleanfax. She has a degree in communications with a concentration in journalism. Over the course of her four decades in publishing, Patricia has worn many hats, serving as writer, editor, and graphic designer for both print and online media.

Follow Patricia LaCroix

Related Posts

Home on fire

3 More Home Insurance Companies Leave California

News
Nov-Dec 2023 CMM

Check out the November/December 2023 Digital Edition of CMM Magazine

ISSA / News
Theater masks

Newly Restored Florida Theatre Debuts in Jacksonville

News
Cement mixer

Cement Alternative Could Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions

News / Products & Technologies
Notre Dame Cathedral restoration

Take a Peek Inside the Restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Lyle Rakers Golf Outing

BluSky Philanthropic Event Raises $140K for ALS Research in St. Louis

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...