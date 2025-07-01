Hurricane Forecasters Will Lose Access to Key Satellite Data This Month

CNN reported the U.S. Department of Defense plans to stop sharing satellite data that is crucial for hurricane forecasting on July 31, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. The data derives from a tool that studies tropical storms and hurricanes and reveals where the strongest rain bands and winds are likely to be and how they are shifting.

The defense department’s rationale for ceasing this satellite data reportedly has to do with cybersecurity concerns about the way the data is transmitted to NOAA and NASA. The department will continue the Defense Meteorological Satellite program, but it would just stop sharing the data with other agencies.

The announcement has upset meteorologists and other agencies official as the U.S. is in the middle of hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season, which is forecast to be an unusually active one, lasts until November 30.