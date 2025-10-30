Homeland Security Removes Automatic Extension of Immigrants’ Work Permits

October 30, 2025Cleanfax Staff
immigration law

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ended an automatic grace period for immigrants with pending work permit renewals, a ruling that will push out of the workforce many immigrants stuck in a growing administrative backlog. DHS said it intended to cancel the current 540-day buffer given to refugees, asylees, and spouses of certain other visa holders when they file for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) renewal, as well as green-card applicants, Newsweek reported.

Immigrants who file to renew their extension of EAD on or after Oct. 30 will no longer receive an automatic extension. Exceptions include extensions for immigrants with employment authorization through Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and extensions provided by statute.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the DHS department that administers immigration benefits, recommends immigrants seek a timely renewal of their EAD by properly filing a renewal application up to 180 days before their EAD expires. The longer an immigrant waits to file an EAD renewal application, USCIS said the more likely it is that they may experience a temporary lapse in their employment authorization or documentation.

Bloomberg Law reported USCIS announced the abrupt new ruling amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to limit access to temporary humanitarian benefits, including terminating TPS and parole programs, along with suppressing asylum claims at the border.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

background, no people

Florida, New York Raise Minimum Wage

News
Albi in Chicago

Albi Makes LinkedIn’s Top 10 Startups in Chicago List for Second Consecutive Year

Awards / News / Products & Technologies
ISSA Logo

ISSA Names 2025 Achievement Awards Honorees

ISSA / News
BluSky Restoration

BluSky Clays For A Cause Charity Event Raises $9,000

Community Outreach / News
Cotton Holdings Inc. and Sullivan Brothers Family of Cos.

Restoration Company Cotton Holdings Acquired by Sullivan Brothers

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Chem-Dry employee

Chem-Dry Cleaning Solution Earns EPA Safer Choice Label

Carpet & Furniture Care / News / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...